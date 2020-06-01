Music Industry Will Support Protests With ‘Black Out Tuesday’
“PAUSE THE SHOW. USE YOUR VOICE. June 2, 2020”
A large segment of the music industry will be showing their support for the ongoing protests by going dark tomorrow. Several major record labels including Atlantic, Warner, Universal, Columbia, Sony, and Interscope Geffen announce they will participate in Black Out Tuesday, a day to “disconnect from work and reconnect with our community.”
Labels will not release new music, tomorrow, and make several charitable donations. Fans are encouraged to get involved by donating or volunteering.