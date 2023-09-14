98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Kane Brown Had Doubts About ‘Bury Me In Georgia’

September 14, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Kane Brown shared in her recent interview that he was hesitant about releasing “Bury Me To Georgia.”

The singer said, “Well, it’s funny, because I wanted it at first, you know, and I think everybody was like, I don’t know. Then when it came to that time that we needed another one, they had switched to ‘Bury Me in Georgia,’ and then I was like, ‘I don’t know.'”

It ended up being the right decision as the song is his tenth No. 1 song.

What No.1 Kane Brown song has been your favorite?

