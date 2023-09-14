Kane Brown Had Doubts About ‘Bury Me In Georgia’

Kane Brown shared in her recent interview that he was hesitant about releasing “Bury Me To Georgia.”

The singer said, “Well, it’s funny, because I wanted it at first, you know, and I think everybody was like, I don’t know. Then when it came to that time that we needed another one, they had switched to ‘Bury Me in Georgia,’ and then I was like, ‘I don’t know.'”

It ended up being the right decision as the song is his tenth No. 1 song.

What No.1 Kane Brown song has been your favorite?