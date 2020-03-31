Blake Shelton Donates Portion Of Merch To Covid-19 Relief Fund
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Blake Shelton is donating a portion of his online merch store sales to the MusicCares Covid-19 relief fund through Friday (April 3rd). Also, the price of all items in the store have been reduced 20 percent at this time.
Covid-19 hit the country music world hard Sunday with the death of country music icon Joe Diffie. Blake posted his thoughts via social media writing, “Joe Diffie was always good to me when I was just getting started and I was in awe of him every time we did a show together. He was a true hero and he will be played LOUDLY at our home all today.”
Blake will be performing his latest single, “Nobody But You,” featuring girlfriend Gwen Stefani. this Sunday (April 5th) on ACM Presents: Our Country, broadcasting on CBS beginning at 7pm Central Time.