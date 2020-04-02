Zoom Usage Rises 20-Fold Amid Privacy Concerns
On Wednesday, Zoom CEO Eric Zuan revealed that more than 200 million people used the video-conferencing app during the month of March, with much of the coronavirus-stricken world availing themselves of digital communication platforms in the absence of face-to-face interaction.
But the boom in usage–which represents a 20-fold increase since December–comes with a tinge of caution, as Zoom has proven susceptible to people hacking into sensitive meetings, a practice known as “Zoombombing.” “We recognize that we have fallen short of the community’s–and our own–privacy and security expectations,” Yuan said in an open letter to users. “For that, I am deeply sorry.”