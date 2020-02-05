Zoo Will Name a Roach or Rat After Your Ex, Feed It to a Snake
A Texas zoo is allowing jilted Valentine’s Day revelers to name a cockroach or a rat after their ex — and then see it fed to a larger animal. The San Antonio Zoo’s “Cry Me a Cockroach” event allows visitors to the zoo website to pay $5 to name a cockroach after their ex, or $25 for a rat.
The roaches will be fed to various animals, while the rats will be fed to snakes. The feeding will be live-streamed online so purchasers can witness the demise of their named animals. Here’s the complete story from UPI.