Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme to appear on Run the Jewels’ TV concert special
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CoachellaZack de la Rocha and Josh Homme are taking part in Run the Jewels upcoming Holy Calamavote TV concert special.
Both the Rage Against the Machine vocalist and the Queens of the Stone Age frontman appear on Run the Jewels’ new album, RTJ4, which dropped in June. Gospel legend Mavis Staples, who sings with Homme on the RTJ4 song “Pulling the Pin,” is also set to perform on the TV special.
Holy Calamavote premieres October 17 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. It had originally been scheduled to air October 10 but was pushed back a week due to a “health scare” involving a crew member. A press release notes that the crew member has “been cleared of any COVID-19 diagnosis.”
The special aims to encourage voter registration and participation. Following its TV premiere, it’ll be available to stream on YouTube, where it’ll raise money for the ACLU.
By Josh Johnson
