Zach Bryan’s Self-Titled Album Debuts As Dominant #1 In United States

September 1, 2023 5:10PM CDT
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Even without available physical editions, Zach Bryan’s new self-titled album posted a mammoth opening week total en route to #1.

According to Hits Daily Double, ‘Zach Bryan’ earned 199K US consumption units during its first week of release. Album sales comprise 17K of the total, with track sales contributing 1500 equivalent units and streams providing 180K.

The album marks the rising superstar’s first career #1. Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The main outcome, however, will be the same, a convincing #1 Billboard 200 debut for ‘Zach Bryan.’

The Top Album Sales (pure sales) winner will likely be either Travis Scott’s “Utopia” or Tyler, The Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost.” Hits reports “Utopia” at 29K and “Lost” at 28K.

Have you listened to Zach’s new album? If so, what do you think of it?

