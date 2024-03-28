Zach Bryan welcomes Bruce Springsteen for surprise onstage performance

After headlining a concert in San Diego on Monday, March 25, you’d think Bruce Springsteen would take a few days to relax on the West Coast before his San Francisco show on Thursday, March 28, but apparently, The Boss had other plans.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer instead decided to hop on a plane back to New York and, according to video posted to social media, popped up onstage at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center to join Zach Bryan for his Wednesday, March 27, show.

According to setlist.fm, Zach, who was dressed in a Springsteen T-shirt, shared the stage with Bruce for his two-song encore, performing “Revival” and an unreleased track, “Sandpaper,” with additional help from Zach’s tour opener, Maggie Rogers.

Zach is set to play a second night at Barclay’s Center on Thursday. For a full list of upcoming tour dates, head to zachbryan.com.

Zach’s latest full-length album is his 2023 self-titled record, which spawned the Grammy-winning duet with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything.”

