Zach Bryan Wasn’t Trying To Insult Walker Hayes

Zach Bryan had some words for Walker Hayes.

The singer aimed at Hayes’ “Fancy Like” with a message on X (formerly Twitter). “Imagine being radio (whoever the hell that is), hearing Shake the Frost and being like, ‘no no let’s go with the Applebees song,'” Bryan tweeted.

“Shake the Frost” is a Childers’ song from 2013, released on the ‘Live on the Red Barn Radio’ album. “Fancy Like” — which includes a reference to Applebee’s — was released in summer 2021.

Bryan started taking heat almost immediately and then spent 30 minutes explaining how he didn’t mean to insult anyone.

What are your thoughts on Bryan’s comments?