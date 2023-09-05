Zach Bryan Tops Billboard 200 with Self-Titled Album – We’ve Got Your Tickets to his Tour Kick-Off

Zach Byan has nabbed his first No. 1 album on the Billboard charts. And he’ll start his world tour, right here, at United Center, March 6th and 7th. We’ve got tickets for you, before anyone else can even buy them (see below!).

According to Luminate, his new self-titled country-rock effort launched with 200,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 31st – the largest week for any rock album in four years.

Billboard reports it’s also the first rock effort to hit No. 1 in more than a year.

Bryan’s 16-track album also set also marks the third country title to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2023, and garners the fifth-largest debut streaming week for a country album.