Zach Bryan plots 2024 The Quittin Time Tour

August 29, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Hot off the heels of his new self-titled album, Zach Bryan has announced his headlining The Quittin Time Tour for 2024.

Happening in both stadiums and arenas across North America, the trek will kick off with shows in Chicago on March 6 and March 7 before hitting Buffalo, Newark, Toronto, Brooklyn, Knoxville, San Antonio and other cities. It’ll wrap up with shows in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 13 and December 14.

Jason Isbell and the 400 UnitSheryl CrowTurnpike TroubadoursThe Middle EastSierra FerrellMatt Maeson and Levi Turner will open on select dates. 

Fans can register for the September 6 presale now at zachbryanpresale.com. General sales start on September 8.

Zach’s new self-titled album, which features duets with Kacey MusgravesThe War And Treaty and more, is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

