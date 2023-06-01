Zach Bryan Kicks Out Fan at Concert as She Tries to Grab his Guitar + Announces Break-Up

Country Star Zach Bryan Kicks Out Fan for Trying to ‘Steal His Guitar’ Out of his Concert

Zach Bryan got a fan removed from his concert for trying to take his guitar. The 27-year-old asked security to remove a fan who tried to take his instrument.

The incident was filmed and shared on TikTok.

Zach had been walking through the crowd at Albany’s MVP Arena, holding his guitar, when a woman grabbed the instrument – and wouldn’t let go.

Zach tweeted: “I give J-45’s out at many concerts. The one in my hands when this happened was mine, my sweet ol’ gal, we’ve been everywhere together and written every song in the last few years together.”

He added a followup tweet writing, “I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course.”

Bryan also announced on social media Wednesday, May 31st, that he has split up with his girlfriend, Deb Peifer.

He tweeted, “For transparency and with respect I am letting everyone know Debra and me went our separate ways about a week and a half ago. Things are mutual between us, we’re leaving with plenty memories and good times. I beg so much that everyone respects her and my privacy through a hard time.”