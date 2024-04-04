98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Zach Bryan Honors Fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller

April 4, 2024 6:58AM CDT
Zach Bryan Honors Fallen NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Zach Bryan paid tribute to fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller during his concert at UBS Arena on Long Island, playing his song “Jack’s Piano” in honor of the slain officer.

Bryan expressed his condolences to Diller’s family and the law enforcement community, acknowledging the officer’s sacrifice.

The emotional moment came just hours after Diller’s funeral, with Bryan expressing his respect and love for first responders.

“I want to say that that is heartbreaking. And um, I can’t even imagine, so I’m gonna try my best to sing this and not mess it up. Just know I respect and love you guys so much, and I’m so sorry,” Bryan told the crowd.

Shout out a public servant who deserves accolades.

 

