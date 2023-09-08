ZACH BRYAN APOLOGIZES FOLLOWING OKLAHOMA ARREST

Zach Bryan was arrested on Thursday night (September 7th) in rural Oklahoma.

Fox News Digital reports that the 27-year-old artist was booked into the Craig County Jail on an obstruction of investigation charge although it is unclear what led to his arrest.

The “I Remember Everything” singer addressed the incident on social media, writing, “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just tying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly story to the officers.”

