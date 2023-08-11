Zach Bryan Announces New, Self-Titled Album

Zach Bryan’s new album is coming soon. Bryan announced a release date and cover art for his self-titled album on social media.

The 11-track album will be released on August 25th and follows his fourth studio album, American Heartbreak.

Bryan shared 10 song samples in June and promised the album was coming soon. The potential tracklist is as follows:

“’88 Ford”

“Brother Lost His Mind”

“Long Island”

“El Dorado”

“Hey Driver”

“Dawns” (possibly live)

“Spotless” (feat. The Lumineers)

“Fear and Fridays”

“Lost Faith in This World”

“I Remember Everything”

“Tourniquet”

Which song do you think will be the most popular from Zach Bryan’s album?