Zac Brown Is On A Sports Team!

Apr 22, 2022 @ 4:05pm
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 15: Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs on stage during the "Down The Rabbit Hole" Tour in Boston at Fenway Park on June 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band)

Zac Brown tells Billboard magazine that he and his band are like a sports team when they tour“I look at it as a professional sports team like, this is a competitive thing and we take it seriously [in] the way we practice, the way we rehearse, the way we perform. Nobody’s allowed to drink or smoke or do any drugs or anything during the show. Whatever they do after the show, they have a small window before we get on the buses and roll again. But I think what we do better now is take care of ourselves…This is our life and our business, and we’ve got to take it seriously.”

