Zac Brown Is On A Sports Team!

Zac Brown tells Billboard magazine that he and his band are like a sports team when they tour. “I look at it as a professional sports team like, this is a competitive thing and we take it seriously [in] the way we practice, the way we rehearse, the way we perform. Nobody’s allowed to drink or smoke or do any drugs or anything during the show. Whatever they do after the show, they have a small window before we get on the buses and roll again. But I think what we do better now is take care of ourselves…This is our life and our business, and we’ve got to take it seriously.”