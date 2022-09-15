ZAC BROWN IS ‘BLESSED’ TO LIVE ‘OUT IN THE MIDDLE’

Much like Zac Brown Band‘s latest hit, “Out In The Middle,” lead singer Zac Brown prefers to reside in the middle of nowhere surrounded by nature in his home state of Georgia. He tells us: “Where I live in Georgia, I don’t want to live anywhere where I have to lock my doors or where I can’t leave keys in my car at my house and you know be able to have those simple things. To be able to wake up in the morning and go pee outside and not have anyone, any neighbors around and things like that, so we’re blessed in so many ways where we are.”

The Zac Brown Band was recently received a CMA Awards nomination for Vocal Group Of The Year. The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be held in Nashville on November 9th.

The deluxe edition of Zac Brown Band’s album, The Comeback, will be released on September 30th. The new project features collaborations with Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Ingrid Andress, James Taylor and more.

