ZAC BROWN BAND’S ‘THE COMEBACK (DELUXE)’ OUT NOW
October 3, 2022 8:19AM CDT
(Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage)
There’s new music out from the Zac Brown Band. The album is called The Comeback (Deluxe).
Lead singer, Zac Brown enlisted a lot of special guests for the record, including legendary artist #Jimmyimmy Buffett. Together, they sang a brand new version of “Same Boat.”
Other artists on the project include Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Cody Johnson, Ingrid Andress, and Jamey Johnson. The music is available now, plus a vinyl version will be out in late January.
The band is playing the new songs across the country and that includes upcoming shows in Seattle, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.
FAST FACTS
- 1. Wild Palomino (feat. Cody Johnson)
- 2. Out In The Middle (feat. Blake Shelton)
- 3. Any Day Now (feat. Ingrid Andress)
- 4. Love & Sunsets (feat. James Taylor)
- 5. Stubborn Pride (feat. Jamey Johnson and Marcus King)
- 6. Same Boat (feat. Jimmy Buffett)
- 7. Slow Burn
- 8. Out In The Middle
- 9. Wild Palomino
- 10. Us Against The World
- 11. Same Boat
- 12. Stubborn Pride (feat. Marcus King)
- 13. Fun Having Fun
- 14. The Comeback
- 15. Old Love Song
- 16. Any Day Now
- 17. Paradise Lost On Me
- 18. GA Clay
- 19. Love & Sunsets
- 20. Closer To Heaven (feat. Gregory Porter)
- 21. Don’t Let Your Heart
