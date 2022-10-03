ZAC BROWN BAND’S ‘THE COMEBACK (DELUXE)’ OUT NOW

(Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage)

There’s new music out from the Zac Brown Band. The album is called The Comeback (Deluxe).

Lead singer, Zac Brown enlisted a lot of special guests for the record, including legendary artist #Jimmyimmy Buffett. Together, they sang a brand new version of “Same Boat.”

Other artists on the project include Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Cody Johnson, Ingrid Andress, and Jamey Johnson. The music is available now, plus a vinyl version will be out in late January.

The band is playing the new songs across the country and that includes upcoming shows in Seattle, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.