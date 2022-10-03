98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

ZAC BROWN BAND’S ‘THE COMEBACK (DELUXE)’ OUT NOW

October 3, 2022 8:19AM CDT
Share
ZAC BROWN BAND’S ‘THE COMEBACK (DELUXE)’ OUT NOW
(Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage)

There’s new music out from the Zac Brown Band. The album is called The Comeback (Deluxe).

Lead singer, Zac Brown enlisted a lot of special guests for the record, including legendary artist #Jimmyimmy Buffett. Together, they sang a brand new version of “Same Boat.”

Other artists on the project include Blake SheltonJames Taylor, Cody Johnson, Ingrid Andress, and Jamey Johnson. The music is available now, plus a vinyl version will be out in late January.

The band is playing the new songs across the country and that includes upcoming shows in Seattle, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

FAST FACTS

  • 1. Wild Palomino (feat. Cody Johnson)
  • 2. Out In The Middle (feat. Blake Shelton)
  • 3. Any Day Now (feat. Ingrid Andress)
  • 4. Love & Sunsets (feat. James Taylor)
  • 5. Stubborn Pride (feat. Jamey Johnson and Marcus King)
  • 6. Same Boat (feat. Jimmy Buffett)
  • 7. Slow Burn
  • 8. Out In The Middle
  • 9. Wild Palomino
  • 10. Us Against The World
  • 11. Same Boat
  • 12. Stubborn Pride (feat. Marcus King)
  • 13. Fun Having Fun
  • 14. The Comeback
  • 15. Old Love Song
  • 16. Any Day Now
  • 17. Paradise Lost On Me
  • 18. GA Clay
  • 19. Love & Sunsets
  • 20. Closer To Heaven (feat. Gregory Porter)
  • 21. Don’t Let Your Heart
More about:
#BlakeShelton
#JimmyBuffet
#NewCountry
#NewCountryMusic
#ZacBrown
#ZacBrownBand

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Double Your Closet Space - for Free

Recent Posts