ZAC BROWN BAND TO RELEASE DELUXE  ALBUM

Zac Brown Band will release a deluxe version of their latest album, The Comeback, this fall, although no official release date has been announced. The band will also release a version of their current single, “Out In The Middle,” featuring Blake Shelton, on June 22nd. They debuted the collaboration for fans attending their Warner Music Nashville Nightscape party on Thursday (June 9th) as part of CMA Fest in Nashville.
Zac Brown said, “The Comeback is the best album we’ve ever made, and to re-record a few tracks with some musical legends was such an honor. Blake Shelton is a country music powerhouse and sharing ‘Out in the Middle’ with him, a song that represents our southern roots and country pride, is absolutely unreal. We’re so grateful to do what we do and we can’t wait to share the full album with our fans.”
Blake said, “I’ve always been such a big fan of Zac as an artist and especially as a songwriter. This song in particular really resonated with me. It reminds me of how I was raised and where I come from – out in the middle!”
The deluxe version of The Comeback will be available to pre-order beginning July 15th.
Zac Brown Band continue on their Out in the Middle Tour.
ZBB was joined by Darius Rucker for “Chicken Fried” during their CMA Fest performance at Nissan Stadium: