Zac Brown and his band are headed to Atlanta to play a free concert ahead of Super Bowl 53.┬áThe band will perform a free Pandora Live event at the Bud Light Dive Bar at the Tabernacle. The show will take place the week of Super Bowl on January 31st (3 days before SuperBowl 53). Here’s more about the show from AJC.