Zac Brown Band Tease Live Album With ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Cover

Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation for covering songs and are doing it again, revealing they are over of the iconic opera-rock symphony ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’

The cover will be a part of their new upcoming live album, ‘From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers.’

The band said, “‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is one of the craziest song arrangements. Freddie Mercury was a mad genius. “It took us about a year of working on it off and on to come up with a version that sounds like it. To pull that song off live is a testament to the ninjas in my band. It’s one of my favorite covers to do live, and getting to play it at Wembley was a huge moment for us.”

What is your favorite re-make of a song?