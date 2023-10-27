Zac Brown Band Release ‘Cinematic’ Country Cover Of Popular 70’s Hit

Zac Brown Band has released a country cover of “Baba O’ Riley” on Friday (October 27th).

The band released their version of The Who’s classic 1971 hit to build anticipation for their upcoming album, ‘From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers.’

According to a press release, the “Baba O’ Riley” cover was performed live at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 20, 2016. So far, the band has released their country cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” live from London, U.K., and Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight” live from Irvine, California.

Also featured on the record is Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” live from Chicago, Illinois, Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” live from Raleigh, North Carolina, and The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby” live from Boston.

‘From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers’ is slated for release on November 10th.

What is your favorite cover by a country artist?