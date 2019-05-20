Zac Brown Band, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson to play for race fans before the Indy 500

ABC/Eric McCandlessThis Saturday, Zac Brown Band will entertain race fans at the annual Legends Day concert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Closer to You” hitmaker Carly Pearce will open the show.

The yearly event takes place the day before the 103rd Indy 500 on Sunday, with current and past drivers signing autographs on Saturday as well.

Carly’s set to take the stage at 3:15 p.m. local time, while Zac Brown and company will go on at 4:30.

Kelly Clarkson will sing the national anthem before Sunday’s race. You can watch starting at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.