Zac Brown Band Cancels Canadian Show after Border Agent Turns Them Away

(Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage)

The Zac Brown Band was turned away at the border with Canada, last Thursday (October 20th), and were forced to cancel their show, scheduled for Vancouver on Friday (October 21st) night.

Zac Brown shared the news on Facebook, by writing (in part), “Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed. Our team has regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone. Each time we’ve come to Canada, we have been at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work. Unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night . . . ”

Brown has always said that the band is a family, and they stick together, always.

Vancouver’s Rogers Arena said the show was canceled due to “unforeseen logistical issues,” according to its website, and all ticketholders were refunded.

Zac Brown Band’s Out In The Middle Tour continues on November 4th, with a sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Helluva show, here, in Chicago, this past summer at Wrigley Field. So glad we could hand out so many tickets!

The tour will wrap up on November 19th at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ.