Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett Hop on the ‘Same Boat’ for New Duet – Despite Illness

Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett Hop on the ‘Same Boat’ for New Duet

Although Jimmy Buffett still recovers from an undisclosed illness, which has required him to cancel several concerts, the “Margaritaville” singer has gotten a chance to do some work with the Zac Brown Band.

The Comeback, Zac Brown Band’s seventh studio album, including the performance of “Same Boat” with Jimmy Buffett. “Same Boat,” the duet version, finds Buffett singing the second verse, in his notable laidback fashion.

The album was originally released on October 15, 2021.

The Zac Brown Band’s “Same Boat” became the 14th No. 1 single of all time, at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart in November 2021, replacing “Beautiful Drug” from the previous year.