Zac Brown Band and Brantley Gilbert Offer Live Concert for Free – to Benefit Veterans
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 15: Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs on stage during the "Down The Rabbit Hole" Tour in Boston at Fenway Park on June 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band)
Zac Brown Band teams with Brantley Gilbert, to each honor veterans with a live-stream concert. Most people don’t know how committed Brown and Gilbert are, when it comes to helping military causes. Brown has long supported the USO. Gilbert has worked to help the Wounded Warrior Project. But this is a particularly special event, because it will benefit a veteran’s camp which Brown created.
The “Proud American Thank You” will be presented with the goal of helping veterans and military personnel. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. [8 p.m. EST] on nugs.tv.
You may not know it, but ZBB offers several nonprofit programs, at its Camp Southern Ground. The Warrior Programs provide mental health support, for veterans who are transitioning back into society.
During the show, presenting partner Polaris will match donations – up to $25,000.
Then, Brantley Gilbert will perform, a few days later, from his Georgia home: “Brantley’s Dawg House.” Gilbert’s show will include both acoustic sets and full-band performances, for free. Gilbert has recently set up a separate, subscription service, to order products he likes, through his own website. He plans more performances from the Dawg House.
He tells ABC Audio: “We know that this year has been tough for everyone, and we couldn’t think of a better way to wrap it up than doing what we do best,” and adds, “We wish we could be back out on the road with BG Nation in person but connecting with y’all through this livestream is the next best thing.”