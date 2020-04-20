Yungblud wants to kick off an “era of optimism” with upcoming single, “Weird!”
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Lucky BrandYungblud has opened up about his upcoming single, “Weird!”, his first new song of 2020.
Speaking with NME, the U.K. rocker reveals that the track, which he describes as a “coming of age record,” was inspired by bands including Depeche Mode and LCD Soundsystem.
And while the title “Weird!” certainly would apply to today’s circumstances, Yungblud wrote it last year, in a pre-coronavirus world.
“The past 18 months were so weird for me,” he explains. “I nearly lost my mum in a car accident. I was in a relationship and got my heart broken. We blew up and got famous really quickly. I started from depression and thought about suicide again.”
That all led up to last November’s triumphant show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. Now Yungblud feels he’s begun a “new era.”
“It’s an era of optimism,” he says. “I’m not angry anymore. The first album [2018’s 21st Century Liability] was so angry and leading into the EP [2019’s The Underrated Youth] I got hopeful and now I feel optimistic.”
“Weird!” drops this Wednesday, April 22.
