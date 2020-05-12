Yungblud postpones UK tour; teases new song
Credit: Tom PallantYungblud has postponed his upcoming U.K. tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve tried my best to try come up with an innovative way of keepin them on but everyone’s safety is most important,” the English rocker says. “There is a plan in place though, they WILL be happenin. Hold on to your tix and imma post more info soon!”
Meanwhile, in happier news, more new Yungblud music is in the works. During this week’s episode of his Stay Home with: Yungblud YouTube series, the “Original Me” singer played a demo of an upcoming song, titled “The Lonely and the Broken.”
Yungblud just dropped a fresh single, called “Weird!,” in April.
