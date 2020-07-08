Yungblud dropping new single “Strawberry Lipstick” next week
Credit: Tom PallantFresh Yungblud music is on its way.
The U.K. rocker has announced he’s releasing a new single called “Strawberry Lipstick” next Thursday, July 16.
“It all…begins,” Yungblud teases. “Are you ready?”
“Strawberry Lipstick” will follow the previously released single “Weird!”, which dropped in April. Yungblud’s been working on his sophomore album, the follow-up to 2018’s 21st Century Liability. He also released his The Underrated Youth EP, featuring the Dan Reynolds collaboration “Original Me,” last October.
By Josh Johnson
