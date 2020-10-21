Yungblud delays 'Weird!' album release to December
Locomotion/Interscope RecordsYungblud is pushing back the release of his upcoming album Weird! due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The record was originally scheduled to drop on November 13, but will now arrive December 4.
“F*** this virus, I promise I’m doin everything I can,” Yungblud says. “I love you all so much.”
Yungblud’s upcoming virtual tour, which kicks off in mid-November, will still go on as scheduled, and will feature a sneak preview of the upcoming new material.
Weird!, Yungblud’s sophomore album, is the follow-up to 2018’s 21st Century Liability.
By Josh Johnson
