      Weather Alert

Yungblud delays 'Weird!' album release to December

Oct 21, 2020 @ 2:45pm

Locomotion/Interscope RecordsYungblud is pushing back the release of his upcoming album Weird! due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The record was originally scheduled to drop on November 13, but will now arrive December 4.

“F*** this virus, I promise I’m doin everything I can,” Yungblud says. “I love you all so much.”

Yungblud’s upcoming virtual tour, which kicks off in mid-November, will still go on as scheduled, and will feature a sneak preview of the upcoming new material.

Weird!, Yungblud’s sophomore album, is the follow-up to 2018’s 21st Century Liability.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands