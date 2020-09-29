Yungblud covers Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne on BBC Live Lounge performance
Credit: Tom PallantYungblud performed a mash-up of Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne during his appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Tuesday.
The U.K. rocker began with a string-laden rendition of Swift’s song “cardigan,” a selection off her new album folklore, before transitioning into Lavigne’s Let Go track “I’m with You. You can watch the performance streaming now on YouTube.
Also during his Live Lounge set, Yungblud played his song “Strawberry Lipstick,” a track off his upcoming sophomore album, Weird!, due out November 13.
In related news, Yungblud is hosting a new podcast series on BBC Sounds. The show launches in October and will feature Yungblud talking one-on-one with “young music fans who are approaching turning points in their lives.”
By Josh Johnson
