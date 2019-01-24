You’ve Been Storing Peanut Butter Wrong All Along

Well who knew! Most of us have been storing our peanut butter all wrong.

If you eat natural peanut butter, then you know the oil settles at the top.

Then it becomes a process where you stand there using all of your upper body strength to stir the oil and the peanut butter back together.

This is where your mind is about to be blown, you are suppose to store your natural peanut butter upside down!

By storing it upside down, it allows the oil to evenly distribute throughout the jar. Here’s the compete story from Delish.