You’re Invited: A Toby Keith Tribute – Red Solo Cup Toast – Saturday at the Des Plaines Theatre

February 21, 2024 10:45AM CST
(Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA2014/Getty Images for ACM)

RED SOLO CUP TOAST FEATURING MADE IN AMERICA BAND – A SALUTE TO TOBY KEITH WITH SPECIAL GUEST CAL AS JASON ALDEAN

The Des Plaines Theatre will present a special multi-media, live musical tribute to Toby Keith, with the Made in America band.
This live, two-hour show will cover all of Toby’s hits, from the beginning, in 1993.  It’s this Saturday, February 24th, at 8 p.m.
Made In America is the most authentic tribute to Toby Keith.  Their 12-piece band is a perfect re-creation of the Toby Keith concert experience.

