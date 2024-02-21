You’re Invited: A Toby Keith Tribute – Red Solo Cup Toast – Saturday at the Des Plaines Theatre

The Des Plaines Theatre will present a special multi-media, live musical tribute to Toby Keith, with the Made in America band.

This live, two-hour show will cover all of Toby’s hits, from the beginning, in 1993. It’s this Saturday, February 24th, at 8 p.m.

Made In America is the most authentic tribute to Toby Keith. Their 12-piece band is a perfect re-creation of the Toby Keith concert experience.