Your Steering Wheel Is Probably Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat

Imagine driving a car with a used public toilet seat for a steering wheel. Well, it might be better than what youve been doing. A study found that the average steering wheel has four times more bacteria on it that a typical public toilet seat.

According to the report, there are 629 colony-forming units (CFUs) of bacteria on an average steering wheel, compared to just 172 on a toilet seat. Things arent much better in the cupholder or on the seatbelt, where the numbers are 506 and 403. One of the issues is that, while plenty of people eat in their cars, not to mention sneeze, only 32 percent of them wash their interiors annually. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.