YOUR SLEEPING POSITION AFFECTS HOW OFTEN YOU SHOULD WASH YOUR SHEETS

Washing and changing your sheets takes time and effort, and it turns out the position you sleep in affects how often you should be doing so. Missy Tannen, the co-founder of linen company Boll & Branch says those who tend to sleep on their stomachs should change their sheets more often than those who sleep in different positions. Good Housekeeping recommends washing bedding every two weeks, and more frequently for sweaty sleepers. Tannen says you should actually be washing your pillowcases even more frequently than you wash your sheets. Here’s more from the Daily Mail.