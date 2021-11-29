      Weather Alert

Your Personality Traits May Make You More Prone to Problematic Binge-Watching

Nov 29, 2021 @ 10:00am
Streaming services often release a full season of a TV series – all at the same time – and this makes it too easy for some of us to binge-watch all the episodes, very quickly.

Scientists say extreme binge-watching is a form of escapism.  And a growing body of research suggests such escapism may have negative consequences, by leading to unhealthy eating habits, antisocial behavior, and poor work or academic performance, among other problems.

Researchers from Poland have found that certain personality traits up a person’s risk of problematic binge-watching, including lack of impulse control and forethought, as well as motivational factors… such as wanting to be entertained or avoid boredom.

But the situation isn’t necessarily dire:  The scientists note that it would be premature to assume binge-watching is as risky or serious as other addictive behaviors, until more research is done.

  • A study reveals that people who lack impulse control and forethought, and also want to be entertained or want to avoid boredom, are at higher risk of problematic binge-watching – which is considered a form of escapism, and which research says may have negative consequences
