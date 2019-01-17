Your Password May Have Been Posted Online

You should be aware that millions of email addresses and passwords have been posted online and anyone can download them. It’s said that the data may be available for years by hackers looking forward to taking over someone’s account.

According to Cybersecurity expert, Troy Hunt said the information has been collected from more than 2,000 data breaches and hacked websites or databases.

Hunt suggests that people check the site Have I Been Pwned that tells users if any email address they use has been hacked and if so change those passwords immediately. Here’s the complete story from independent.co.uk.

Have you ever had your account hacked? How often do you change your passwords?