Your Password Is Too Short!

Oct 13, 2021 @ 2:05pm

Your passwords are likely too short. Experts remind us that eight character passwords can be broken in just over a minute. The standard these days is passwords that are at least 15 characters long. If you’re thinking, “How the heck am I going to remember a 15 character password?” experts suggests losing the pass ‘word’ idea and instead think of pass ‘phrases’ such as “(Capital) I (space) hate (space) passwords!” Make sure the phrases include at least one capital letter and special character, like an exclamation point.

