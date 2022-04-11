      Weather Alert

Your Next American Airlines Flight Might Be on a Bus

Apr 11, 2022 @ 10:00am

This seems like an April Fools’ joke, but it’s too late for that.

Some American Airlines connecting flights won’t actually take flight, at all:  They will be transportation via buses, instead of planes.  That’s according to an announcement, made last week.

The company took to Twitter to explain in part, “We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with @AmericanAir! Seamless connections between American’s Philadelphia hub to Lehigh Valley Airport (ABE), and Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) beginning June 3rd.”

The switch comes amidst increasing fuel prices, and a shortage of pilots, which has mostly affected regional airlines.

Flights from Philadelphia to Allentown and to Atlantic City currently take about 30 minutes each, and by bus, the trips would take about two hours.

Head here, for more:  (Gizmodo)

 

