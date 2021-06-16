Your MakeUp May Be Hurting You

Time to clean out your makeup collection. Scientists from the Green Science Policy Institute have tested 231 cosmetic products from stores and brands across the U.S. and Canada. They found that some contained potentially toxic chemicals called PFAS.
These chemicals break down slowly, and therefore can build up in water and food, stay in our bodies, and cause health issues. Exposure to the two most well-studied PFAS has been linked to increased risk of some cancers, low birth weight, and problems with the thyroid and immune system.
The study found that more than three-quarters of waterproof mascaras, nearly two-thirds of foundations and liquid lipsticks, and more than half of eye and lip products had high fluorine levels, suggesting the presence of PFAS.
The team also found nearly 90% of the products with high fluorine levels—including 29 confirmed to contain PFAS—did not list PFAS on the ingredients label.
Since there’s not much people can do to avoid unlabeled PFAS, the study authors are calling on the government to ban PFAS in makeup and other personal care products.
