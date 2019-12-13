Your Job May Reveal Your Goals in Love, as Well as Life…
Wendy Stokes writes about it, for The Frisky.
“The dating app Clover analyzed data from 33,000 of their users, to figure out what people in different professions want out of their, well, not exactly ‘love lives,’ in all circumstances, [by] what they want when they meet new people, especially through the app.
Apparently, doctors and lawyers need friends (m’aww). Actors DEFINITELY just want to hook up; journalists, PR people, and construction workers are big on keeping it casual. Police officers, programmers, psychologists, and teachers could go either for a casual thing or a long-term relationship. And, if you’re dating a pharmacist, be ready to be in it for the long haul.
Clover says they don’t know if social circles, income, or free time play a role — you’d think they’d have to.” ~ Wendy Stokes / The Frisky
