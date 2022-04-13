Your First Vacation as a Couple Could Be Your Last!

A lot of couples who met during the pandemic are going on their first vacation together this year. And a new poll found there’s a good chance it’ll be their last vacation too.
44% of people have realized they weren’t compatible with someone during a trip. And 47% have discovered a quirk that was a deal-breaker. A few that people mentioned were being too much of a morning person . . . making them sit in the middle seat on a flight . . . and demanding to sleep on a certain side of the bed.
A few more annoying things we’ve noticed on trips include loud chewing . . . weird packing habits . . . and not being punctual enough for things like flights. Also, you might want to opt for refundable plane tickets. 25% of people said they’ve broken up with someone right before they go on a a trip.