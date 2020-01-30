Your face could net you $200 dollars.
Keep an eye on your mail box…. Facebook could be sending you $200 for your face!? It’s true, if you use Facebook and live in Illinois it could be on it’s way. Why? will Facebook has settled a 5 year old class action lawsuit over their facial recognition tagging feature. Because Illinois has one of the strictest bio-metric privacy laws in the nation the feature violated the state law that protects our bio-metric information which can include date from facial, fingerprint and iris scans. According to the Tribune, if your eligible to claim a portion of the settlement you will be notified.
