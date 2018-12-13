Your Christmas Spirit Peaks at What Age?
By Roy Gregory
Dec 13, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

A recent poll asked people what AGE they were when their Christmas spirit PEAKED. The Answer……14. I would’ve guessed late teens or early 20’s but here you go. After that, it starts to feel less and less magical. Although it probably goes back up a little once you have kids.

The poll also asked people about old holiday traditions, and whether they still do them or not. Here are five traditions that are now considered outdated. The vast majority of us DON’T plan on doing them this year . . .
1. Going door-to-door singing Christmas carols.
2. Making a gingerbread house.
3. Drinking eggnog.
4. Hanging mistletoe.

Here’s the complete story from the Mirror.

