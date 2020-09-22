YoungBoy Never Broke Again notches third chart-topping album in a year with ‘Top’
Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesYoungBoy Never Broke Again achieved an astounding third number one album in less than a year with his new studio effort Top.
The rapper bowed atop the Billboard 200 for the week ending September 17, moving an impressive 126,000 units. He also achieved roughly 156.3 million on-demand streams within that same time.
Top is YoungBoy’s third number one album within 11 months, following Al YoungBoy 2 and 38 Baby 2, which dropped October 2019 and this May, respectively.
The only other act to have recently achieved this feat was KPop band BTS, who topped charts three separate times in a span of 10 months and 25 days from June 2018 and April 2019.
However, when looking at solo acts to have accomplished the same feat as YoungBoy, the honor goes to rapper Future for sending his three albums DS2, What a Time to be Alive and Evol to number one between August 2015 and February 2016.
Overall, Top becomes YoungBoy’s fifteenth studio effort to dominate the Billboard 200 — not counting the four EPs he’s released since his August 2016 debut.
So far, no other act has placed that many number one albums within that span of time — making YoungBoy the only artist to send 15 studio efforts to the top in a span of three years and one month.
But, for those looking to split hairs, technically the Grateful Dead has the rapper beat, but their 22 chart-toppers within that same frame of time consist of a combination of compilation and archival albums.
Meanwhile, last week’s number one album, Big Sean‘s Detroit 2 has fallen six slots, coming behind Lil Baby‘s sixth place My Turn, Juice WRLD‘s Legends Never Die in third and Pop Smoke at number two with Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.
By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.