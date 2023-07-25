98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

YOUNG FAN MEETS CHRIS STAPLETON BACKSTAGE

July 25, 2023 8:34AM CDT
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A young fan got the rare opportunity to meet Chris Stapleton backstage at his recent show in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

According to Taste of Country, a young girl named Lily held up a sign that read “Will you take a picture with me?” at the July 14th concert.

A TikTok video shows the child meeting with Chris and Morgane Stapleton. The couple not only took a picture with the Lily but Chris even signed her boots too.

@ytetterton #chrisstapleton @Chris Stapleton @Morgane Stapleton #bestnightever #countrymusic #veteranshomeloanampitheater #kidsarethebest #stapleton ♬ original sound – Von

