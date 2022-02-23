You’ll Lose a lot of Socks in Your Lifetime!

What’s the one clothing item you lose more than any other? Don’t say your underwear!
It’s your socks, right?
An exciting new survey on laundry habits has found that the average person will lose 756 socks in their lifetime. Which, surprisingly, is not an odd number.
On average, we will do 13,000 loads of laundry in our lifetime.
Through all those loads, the average person will ruin 95 pieces of clothing . . . by washing whites with darker colors, or by not choosing the appropriate settings.
Which seems low, especially since 29% of people say don’t bother separating colors . . . and 76% say they use the same washer and dryer settings for everything.