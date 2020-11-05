You’ll Ask for Help or Advice THIS MANY Times in Your Life

A survey reveals that the average person will ask for help or advice 6,000 times in their life; and has 31 different people they’ve turned to. Mom is #1.
Here’s a great reminder of how we depend on each other more than we might realize: A new survey found you’ll ask for help or advice more than 6,000 times in your life. An average of twice a week, or 104 times a year.
The average adult has turned to 31 different people in their life for help. Just over a third say their MOM is the #1 person they’ve gone to for advice, and 13% said their dad.
Half of us have also turned to Google for advice, and 43% have watched a YouTube video. Here are ten topics and the person we’re most likely to look to for an assist . . .
1. Relationship advice . . . our friends.
2. Financial advice . . . Dad.
3. Career advice . . . our partner or spouse.
4. Cooking advice . . . Mom.
5. Car advice . . . Dad.
6. Tech help . . . our partner or spouse.
7. Parenting advice . . . Mom.
8. Help buying a home or moving into a new place . . . Dad.
9. Advice when someone’s sick . . . Mom.
10. Fashion advice . . . our friends.
