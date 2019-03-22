You Will Never Look at Your Coffee Mug the Same Way After Reading This

The next time you grab your coffee mug at work listen to this statistic: 1 in 5 office mugs may contain fecal matter. That’s according to a research study from TotalJobs who say those shared mugs are germ-filled because at least 25-percent of people don’t wash their hands after using the bathroom at work. The study also says that people who eat at their desk are more likely to get sick because the average office desk has 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. A doctor enlisted by the research company says people should constantly use wipes or hand gel before eating anything at their work desk. Also, regularly wash bottles and do not leave them out overnight.