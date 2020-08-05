“You Might Be a Redneck, If…” You Buy This Stuff.
portrait of man with broom in his garage
If you are shopping around for a new deer head, for your basement – or maybe a Renaissance billiards table, comedian Jeff Foxworthy can help.
The Blue Collar Comedy Tour star is moving out of his 12,000 square foot mansion in Georgia; so he’s holding a huge estate sale.
TMZ reports some of the items up for grabs include autographed TV scripts and 2 white-tailed deer mounts.
It’s likely no coincidence that Foxworthy has a new show on A&E, called “What’s It Worth?“ He travels around the U.S., to find out if people’s heirlooms are worth anything.